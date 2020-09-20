Schitt’s Creek Photo : PopTV

As Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly pointed out in the first hour of the 2020 Emmy Awards, tonight has been completely owned by Schitt’s Creek, with the Catherine O’Hara kicking off the ceremony by landing Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy, followed shortly by Dan Levy winning Outstanding Writing For A Comedy, Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino winning Outstanding Directing For A Comedy, Eugene Levy winning Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy, Dan Levy winning Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy, and finally Annie Murphy winning Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy—which has given the viewers at home plenty of chances to see the Schitt’s Creek team’s fabulous Emmys party room.

In the sports world they call that a sweep, and Schitt’s Creek happens to be the first TV series ever to sweep all four of the acting categories in its genre. Note the specific wording there, though: Angels In America swept all of the acting categories at the 2004 Emmys, but that was in the miniseries/movie category. Schitt’s Creek is the first full-on TV series to do it (not to mention those writing and directing awards, making this a sweep that will be very difficult to replicate, considering even part of it has never been done before).

With that sweep out of the way and Schitt’s Creek officially done winning Emmys, every other TV show can breathe a sigh of relief. Next year, someone else can finally get an Emmy.