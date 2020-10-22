Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Scarlett Johansson to play an inhuman Bride for A24

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:Film
FilmScarlett JohanssonBrideA24AppleSebastian Lelio
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Scarlett Johansson to play an inhuman iBride /ifor A24
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to the world of s0-called “elevated” horror. After all, her 2013 thriller Under The Skin helped set the template for the sort of prestige, ambiguity-heavy spook-em-ups that have become the bread-and-butter of certain studios in recent years—most notably the tasteful shockmasters operating over at A24. (Which handled, not coincidentally, the North American distribution for Jonathan Glazer’s film.) Now Johansson is teaming up with said studio for a new film, one that will apparently once again cast her as an otherworldly beauty whose surface appearance hides a potentially inhuman heart.

Advertisement

Specifically, Variety reports that Johansson—fresh off the filming of the long-delayed Black Widow movie—has signed on to star in Bride, from Gloria Bell and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio. Co-produced by Apple, the film sounds like an updated riff on a sort of Frankenstein story, with Johansson playing “a woman created to be an ideal wife” for a man she ends up rejecting, possibly because guys who have to spend a fortune building their own Scarlett Johanssons don’t tend to have the sturdiest of dating skills. She’s then labeled as a monster by society and forced to go on the run, where she apparently “finds her true identity, her surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation. (Fingers crossed that said true identity will finally let Johansson fulfill her long-held dream of getting to play a tree.)

Johansson is set to produce the film, with Lelio writing the script, alongside Orange Is The New Black’s Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Gladiator with surfer bro voices proves surfer bro voices are still very funny

Trump shares unedited footage of him storming out of his 60 Minutes interview early like a baby

John Stamos volunteers to play Chachi in Ron Howard's Happy Days reunion, enraging Scott Baio

A beloved indie duo levels up with the time-traveling genre bender Synchronic