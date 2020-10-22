Scarlett Johansson to play an inhuman Bride for A24

Photo : David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to the world of s0-called “elevated” horror. A fter all, her 2013 thriller Under The Skin helped set the template for the sort of prestige, ambiguity-heavy spook-em-ups that have become the bread -and-butter of certain studios in recent years —most notably the tasteful shockmasters operating over at A24. (Which handled, not coincidentally , the North American distribution for Jonathan Gl azer’s film.) Now Johansson is teaming up with sai d studio f or a new film, one that will apparently once again cast her as an otherworldly beauty whose surface appearance hides a potentially inhuman heart.

Specifically, Variety reports that Johansson—fresh off the filming of the long-delayed Black Widow movie—has signed on to star in Bride, from Gloria Bell and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio. Co-produced by Apple, the film sounds like an updated riff on a sort of Frankenstein story, with Johansson playing “a woman created to be an ideal wife” for a man she ends up rejecting, possibly because guys who have to spend a fortune building their own Scarlett Johanssons don’t tend to have the sturdiest of dating skills. She’s then labeled as a monster by society and forced to go on the run, where she apparently “ finds her true identity, her surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation. (Fingers crossed that said true identity will finally let Johansson fulfill her long-held dream of getting to play a tree.)

Johansson is set to produce the film, with Lelio writing the script, alongside Orange Is The New Black’s Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.