Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Scarlett Johansson says the Black Widow solo film brought the "closure" she needed

Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
5
Save

After years of promises from Marvel’s Kevin Feige, the Black Widow movie has finally come to fruition. Not only has Scarlett Johansson’s beloved assassin gotten her a film of her very own, but production on said film has officially wrapped. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Johansson revealed that Black Widow has completed filming, and so begins the long marketing cycle march toward its release. Johansson wasn’t able to offer much—if anything—in the way of new details during her chat with host Jimmy Fallon, but she did say that Black Widow gave her some much-needed “closure” for the character. She also didn’t shy away from flat-out spoiling Avengers: Endgame, but it’s kind of hard to spoil a movie that came out like 80 years ago in 2019 news cycle-years.

As pretty much everyone with access to pop culture knows by now, Johansson’s Natasha/Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing herself in order to retrieve the soul stone (and allowing that goober Hawkeye to live). Although the Black Widow movie takes place at an earlier time in the character’s life (exactly when is still unclear), it seems that the film will give Johansson—and fans—a proper farewell. And no, Johansson does not believe that Black Widow is still alive, no matter what your friend who’s always on Reddit thinks.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Kevin Feige Hints at How a Black Widow Prequel Could Reveal Secrets of the MCU
Tony Stark falls into the Web Of Black Widow in this exclusive preview
From femme fatale to complex superhero: The evolution of the MCU’s Black Widow