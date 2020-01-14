Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh capped off a day of Oscar nods with some new Black Widow footage

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
20
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

There’s a “new world of Widows” in the latest trailer for ScarJo’s standalone Marvel movie, which tracks the late Avengers’ action-packed family reunion between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Consider it a victory lap of sorts of Johansson, who scored two Oscar nominations yesterday, and co-star Florence Pugh, whose turn in last year’s Little Women also put her in the running for a statue.

Will Black Widow net them more nominations? Probably not, but Cate Shortland’s film looks fun as hell, with David Harbour and Rachel Weisz hamming it up as Red Guardian and Melina, respectively. Also on hand in this trailer is the Taskmaster, a villain (?) who looks to be mirroring Black Widow’s every attack. Have the AIs infiltrated the Marvel universe, too?

Advertisement

Watch the new footage below ahead of the film’s May 1 release date.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

From femme fatale to complex superhero: The evolution of the MCU’s Black Widow

Kevin Feige's ability to barely pay attention to Harry Potter movies helped him create the MCU

Read this: How nerds became bullying PR stooges for the Marvel monoculture

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts