Saved By The Bell alum Dustin Diamond hospitalized

Dustin Diamond Photo : Noel Vasquez ( Getty Images )

Per EW, Saved By The Bell alum Dustin Diamond is currently hospitalized in an undisclosed hospital in Florida. Representatives confirmed that the former actor, who played Screech Powers on the perennial teen hit, entered medical care sometime over the weekend. They did not specify why Diamond was hospitalized, but note that discharge plans are tentative at the moment . “It’s serious, but we don’t know how serious yet,” the rep told EW. “He’s at an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will probably go home after treatments. We just want him to get well soon.” TMZ was the first to report the hospitalization.

NBCUniversal recently rebooted the iconic series for its streaming service, Peacock. Diamond, who has publicly clashed with the rest of the remaining cast over the years, was the only original cast member to not revive his role in the new series. (His absence was addressed on the show, insinuating that Screech was in space with his longtime robot friend, Kevin. ) A recent interview between fellow castmate Lark Voo rhie s and Toronto’s KISS 92.5 hinted that his exclusion might not have had anything to do with personal conflict, but a potentially underwhelming offer.

“[With] Dustin Diamond, the almighty dollar rules on that,” Voorhies said . “He wants to be paid and respected. We would love for him to come back on set. He’s going through his growing pains… He’s going through his adult issues and all of that but I am sure he’ll be back — granted they have the perfect contract for him. I’m sure he would be back.” Diamond’s reps have confirmed that he and NBCUniversal have had talks about a potential return in the yet-to-be-renewed show: “ They’ve been talking, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”