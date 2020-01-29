Saul Goodman arrives in the Better Call Saul season 5 trailer

Our long wait is finally (almost) over: AMC has released a full trailer for the fifth and penultimate season of Better Call Saul, which returns to us on February 23. As the series heads into the home stretch, Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman is complete—and we’re becoming increasingly worried about the fate of Kim, given that all subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs in prior seasons point to her probable death. It would certainly lend more weight to those artful black-and-white bookends in each season, which offer a glimpse into Jimmy’s future living under a new identity and working at a mall Cinnabon (and honestly, things could be much worse for a lawyer who was intimately involved in a meth enterprise).

In addition to Bob Odenkirk, season five sees the return of Jonathan Banks as Mike (who can be seen in the new trailer just absolutely owning a group of young punks), Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler (please don’t die, please don’t die), Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Mark Margolis as Hector “Ding Ding” Salamanca, and Giancarlo Esposito as Breaking Bad favorite Gus Fring.

As previously announced, AMC is currently running a marathon of Breaking Bad episodes every Sunday leading up to the February 16 TV premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the February 23 premiere of Better Call Saul.