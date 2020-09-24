Megan Thee Stalion Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

After all of those months of misery, it still feels a little strange to see things returning to normal—especially when the reason they’re returning to normal is mostly due to the fact that the people involved simply decided they should and not because anything in the world (or at least this stupid country) is actually getting better. Anyway, Saturday Night Live is heading back to the studio at the beginning of next month after wrapping up its abbreviated 45th season back in May with a trio of episodes filmed at the cast members’ homes (since it wasn’t safe to do anything else at the time, though to be fair it still probably isn’t), and now we know which famous people will be ringing in season 46 from the dust-covered floors and rotten food-filled refrigerators of Studio 8H: Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rock will be hosting with Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest, and while that should be obvious, there have been SNL episodes in the past where a musical artist hosted but did not perform as the musical guest. Not this time around, though. Season 46 is all about going back to the studio and going back to basics, with a famous comedian as the host, a celebrity playing a major political figure (for better or worse), and a musical guest doing the musical guest stuff. The episode will premiere on NBC on October 3, and that’s about all we know for sure. We can guess that there will be some kind of sketch related to white conservative men losing their minds of “WAP,” but we won’t give SNL too man y free ideas.