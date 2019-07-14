Sarah Silverman lands late-night comedy pilot on HBO

Hulu may no longer Love You, America, but host Sarah Silverman still has a future in hosting current events-themed comedy shows. As reported by Variety, HBO has ordered a pilot for a new “late-night series” from Sarah Silverman, with Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi acting as executive producers, but that’s really all we know about who’s making this (potential) show. We also don’t know what the title will be, but Silverman says the show will be about her “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.” So maybe something like Watch What Happens Live but with more Sarah Silverman and less emphasis on whatever the Real Housewives are fighting about.

In a statement, Silverman teased, “I’m as passionate about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” so “nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me.”