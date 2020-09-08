Sarah Paulson makes enemies (and delivers lobotomies) in Netflix's new Ratched trailer

Photo : Netflix

If the first trailer for Netflix’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, Ratched, served to introduce Sarah Paulson’s flinty take on the iconic nurse, this new glimpse helps to crystallize Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s approach to her origin story. The infamous caregiver’s childhood in an orphanage and her quiet struggles with sexuality are both teased here, as is her fascination with the grisly lobotomy. “I believe there are some things that are worse to feel than simply feeling nothing,” she ominously intones after we see her experimenting with her own orbitoclast.

Watch the new trailer below, preferably not while eating.

Here’s a synopsis:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

The eight-episode series boasts an incredible supporting cast that includes Cynthia Nixon, Vincent D’Onofrio, Finn Wittrock, Sophie Okonedo, Amanda Plummer, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone, who plays one of those people so rich they get a monkey.

Ratched’s full first season cuts into your Netflix queue on September 18.