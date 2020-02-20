Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Sarah Paulson is a mommy not-so-dearest in the Run trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsRunAneesh ChagantySarah PaulsonKiera AllenTrailer
1
Save
Screenshot: Run

Searching, a clever, John Cho-starring thriller unfolding entirely on computer screens, was one of the best cinematic surprises of 2018. Now, that film’s co-writer and director, Aneesh Chaganty, is back with a new thriller, Run, which evokes Hulu’s recent series The Act in its depiction of a toxic mother-daughter relationship that’s defined, in many ways, by the latter’s disability.

Sarah Paulson stars alongside newcomer Kiera Allen—who uses a wheelchair both in real life and in the film—in a film that explores what happens when an isolated child begins to learn truths about both the outside world and just who’s been raising her all these years.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

Paulson, who revealed she studied Piper Laurie’s performance in Carrie for the role, unpacked the film a bit for Entertainment Weekly. “[Diane and Chloe] live a very isolated life, and they really only have each other,” she said. “But Chloe’s at that point in her life now where she’s starting to want to explore beyond the confines of her very isolated life, which is very normal. But I think Diane finds that very scary in the way that most parents do, the minute their children are interested in flying the coop. Diane just may have particular feelings that go a little bit more to the extreme, is all.”

Very extreme, per the below trailer. Run sprints into theaters on May 8, which, in a wry twist, coincides with Mother’s Day weekend.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Ana de Armas is way too good for the lousy, sub-De Palma thriller The Night Clerk

A wholesome queer teen relationship takes Sex Education to another level

Colin Jost teases America with potential SNL departure

The Price Is Right shuts down after murder of Drew Carey’s ex-fiancé Amie Harwick