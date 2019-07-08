Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix (Getty Images)

According to Variety, Sarah Paulson will be sitting out most—if not all—of the upcoming American Horror Story: 1984 season, meaning this will probably be the least screen-time she has had since the show’s first season (she only appeared in three episodes). This isn’t from any official announcement from FX, but Variety’s sources says she will not have “a significant role” and that any appearance she does make could just be a cameo. Assuming this report is accurate, this will be the first AHS season without prominent roles for Paulson or fellow series mainstay Evan Peters, with Emma Roberts confirmed as one of the stars.

The 1984 season will reportedly be inspired by the slasher movies of the ‘80s, but very little about it has been officially announced by FX or mastermind Ryan Murphy. Speaking of, one of the things Paulson is keeping busy with is Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched, which is a Joker-style origin story for the villainous nurse from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. She’ll also be appearing in FX’s Equal Rights Amendment drama Mrs. America.

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere in September.