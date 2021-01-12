Photo : Nicholas Kamm/AFP ( Getty Images )

For all their supposed veneration of free speech and American history, Trump cultists certainly have a knack for showing their asses when it comes to, well, free speech and American history. Over the weekend, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined the atonal conservative chorus bleating out its support for Donald Trump after he incited a mob towards an ill-planned putsch on Capitol Hill. More specifically, she glommed onto Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s newest spurious accusations about bullshit Big Tech shadowbanning conspiracies.



“This is how you create an echo chamber...,” Pompeo tweeted last Saturday afternoon alongside a screenshot of purported Twitter follower count changes. Rather than reasoning the conservative losses could be chalked up to a combination of bot purges and unbridled public disgust (or perhaps simply a quick Photoshop job), Sanders hopped aboard the Little Engine That Boo-Hoo’ed with her own take on the dire situation.

Advertisement

“I’ve lost 50k+ followers this week. The radical left and their big tech allies cannot marginalize, censor, or silence the American people. This is not China, this is United States of America, and we are a free country,” she tweeted. And technically, she is quite correct: This is America, not China, because it was that very lack of brutal, dictatorial censorship which allowed Sanders’ former high school history teacher to weigh in on just how low she and her compatriots have sunk.

“You were a student at Little Rock Central High when I taught AP Government there, but you didn’t take the advanced class,” responded Dana D. Deree . “If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment and the difference between limits on government and freedoms for private individuals.” Deree further added, “I’ve taught Sunday School, too. You didn’t learn those lessons, either.”

In a perverse way, Deree’s rebuttals were lended further evidence by the fact that they have since s witched their profile to private, presumably to guard against the online horde of enraged Trumpists piling on vicious harassments and threats. But hey, the President can’t encourage wanton physical violence on his favorite toilet pastime anymore, so clearly our liberties must be at stake.

Advertisement

[ via The Wrap]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com