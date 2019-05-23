Screenshot: Twitter

We haven’t seen anything from Deadpool director Tim Miller’s new Terminator movie since last summer, when Paramount released a teaser image that featured new stars Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis alongside original star Linda Hamilton (looking as rad as ever), but since then, James Cameron—who is just a producer this time around—confirmed that the movie will be called Dark Fate and that Arnold Schwarzenegger would once again be popping up as a bad guy Terminator. That all sounds good so far, but we all know that good intentions don’t always work out when it comes to Terminator.

Now, though, we have a full trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate and we have to say, watching a Sarah Connor blast away a Terminator while a drawling, haunting cover of Bjork’s “Hunter” informs the background feels like a welcome return to form.

Gabriel Luna is the new visually captivating big bad who is diligently after Reyes and Davis’ characters on a dusty highway pursuit. The goal here is to keep Dani Ramos (Reyes) alive and with Sarah Connor in her corner, she at least has a fighting chance. A bearded Schwarzenegger does indeed turn up in a cabin in the woods, looking as if his greatest concern for the past 16 years has been wood-working and proper bonfire technique. The clip spawns a fresh round of questions, but at least we’re far more interested in the answers this time around.

Terminator: Dark Fate will be back in theaters on November 1.