(Sandy) Alex G, the ever-inventive Philly songwriter who’s navigated his trek from the bedroom to the studio better than just about anyone, has dropped a third single from his upcoming House Of Sugar. “Southern Sky” rides along urgent acoustic strums, jaunty piano, and peals of violin that swirl around the rich vocals of singer Emily Yacina. Above, see a suitably strange and compelling clip for the song from animator Elliot Bech, who’s couched the quirky tune in an offbeat world that feels as fleshed-out as the songwriter’s multi-layered tunes.

“Southern Skies” follows previous singles “Hope” and “Gretel.” House Of Sugar arrives on September 13.