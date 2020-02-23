Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

As reported by The Wrap, Sandra Oh is going to star in a Netflix series called The Chair from showrunner/co-writer Amanda Peet and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (a.k.a. the Thronez Boys, a.k.a. the creators of HBO’s Game Of Thrones). Despite the name, the series will not be a reality show where contestants answer trivia questions while strapped to a chair and trying to keep the heart rate down as John McEnroe throws beehives at their heads. Instead, it’s about Oh as “the chair of an English department at a major university,” which… doesn’t sound quite as thrilling. But who knows, maybe John McEnroe will show up to serve some beehives. Either way, Jay Duplass will be there as well.

We don’t know much else about the show, but this will be Peet’s first gig as a showrunner and she’s co-writing with Annie Julia-Wyman. Also, it doesn’t sound like Benioff and Weiss will be too closely involved, since they’re not even mentioned in Netflix’s tweet announcing the show. Unless you really wanted Sandra Oh to burn down the university with a dragon in the last episode, that’s most likely a good thing.