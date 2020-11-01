Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina to play sisters in Netflix comedy about getting on a game show

Sam Barsanti
Sandra Oh (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House), Awkwafina (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are going to play sisters in a Netflix comedy movie written by Workaholics’ Jen D’Angelo and produced by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum through her Gloria Sanchez Productions label (an off-shoot of the Gary Sanchez label that Ferrell founded with Adam McKay). The film, explained in a handy Netflix tweet, is about a pair of sisters—one a “lonely recluse,” the other a “train wreck”—who get back together when the train wreck decides to help the recluse “fulfill her lifelong ambition” and get on her favorite game show. That’s a weird/funny hook! Siblings reuniting for some kind of dramatic road trip or a sad sibling having to put up with a wacky sibling happen all the time, but two very different siblings getting together so one of them can get on a game show? Interesting!

The movie is currently untitled, but we’d guess that it’ll be named after the fictional game show but with a double-meaning that makes it relevant to the sister storyline. Like Trivia Sisters or Double Dare (With Two Sisters) or Jeopardy!: Sisters Tournament. Either way, there’s no word on when this might come out or who might direct this, so it sounds like it could be a ways off (not counting the fact that we’re still in a pandemic and it’s hard get anything made).

