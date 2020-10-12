Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in 2009 Photo : Carlos Alvarez ( Getty Images )

Get hyped, fans of 2009's The Proposal: We finally might be getting the action-focused spiritual sequel you’ve always probably wanted! According to Deadline, Proposal stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds might be getting back together for Lost City Of D, a “Romancing The Stone-style romantic comedy/action film” from “up-and-coming directors” Adam and Aaron Nee (currently attached to make Masters Of The Universe and previously made Band Of Robbers and The Last Romantic). It doesn’t sound like either Bullock or Reynolds are even remotely involved yet, and Reynolds’ involvement is “questionable” since he’s always very busy these days, but Paramount—the studio behind this—is hoping to get them specifically. Also: This is not The Lost City Of Z.

Deadline doesn’t have any details about the plot of this movie, but we’d guess that it involves some kind of lost city of D, possibly with Reynolds as an Indiana Jones-type and Bullock as his cruel and demanding Canadian boss. In order to find the Lost City Of D, they have to get married, convince the immigration people that their marriage is real, and then meet Ryan Reynolds’ wacky archaeologist family (including Betty White, who was bigger than the goddamn sun in 2009 and presumably still is today). The Proposal also had Mary Steenburgen, Denis O’Hare, Oscar Nuñez, and Malin Åkerman, most of whom could show up for some kind of cameo for all of us big Proposal fans. Craig T. Nelson was there too, but he killed Trudy Monk. We’ve seen enough of him.