The first movies ever made were created around the 1890s, meaning movies have been around for 130 or so years, but in all those years there has never been a movie featuring both Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Isn’t that wild? They’ve made movies about a train coming toward the screen and South Park movies and movies with Buster Keaton flip-flopping around, but none of those movies had both Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt. Not a single one!



Finally, though, Hollywood is coming through: According to Deadline, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are going to star in a movie together, which—despite what we said up above—is not actually something we had ever even thought about before. Brad Pitt’s never made a movie with plenty of people and we never hear about it. Anyway, Pitt and Bullock are going to star in Bullet Train, an action movie directed by David Leitch (of Deadpool and John Wick fame) that we first heard about last summer. It’s based on the novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka, and as we noted last year, the book has some similarities to a little movie called Speed. Hey, you know who was in Speed? Keanu Reeves, who starred in a film called The Lake House with none other than Sandra Bullock.

In addition to Pitt and Bullock, Bullet Train will feature Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji. That’s a great cast, even aside from those two famous people finally agreeing to work together!

