Photo : Marcus Ingram ( Getty Images )

Samuel L. Jackson will be playing the “retired” version of any number of other badass Samuel L. Jackson roles pretty soon , wi th Deadline reporting that the veteran kicker of other people’s asses has signed on for a new, as-yet-untitled movie about a hitman. After a long career of killin’ folks, s aid purveyor of artisanal murders hangs up the tools with which he hits the men—until he gets dragged back into the game for one last job. Which yes, sounds a lot like the plot of multiple John Wick movies, except instead of canine vengeance, Jackson’s trained killer gets back to bloody basics because his idiot nephew gets in trouble with his former employers, and he has to either murder him, or bail him out.

This ode to blood-soaked avuncular ties is being directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the same team that previously brought us movies like Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. There’s no word yet on who’ll be stuck playing the nephew, though, who will presumably end up getting dragged all over town while their septuagenarian uncle kills a bunch of motherfuckers on their behalf. (Uncles/hitmen, are we right?)

Advertisement

Jackson himself remains one of the least-retired people in the entirety of Hollywood; he has a typically busy year planned for himself already, including co- starring in the upcoming The Banker, plus Ryan Reynolds sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and the new Saw movie, Spiral.