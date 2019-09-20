You know you’re in for a top-notch, tense thriller experience when a trailer resorts to straight up shouting “CAN YOU SOLVE THE MYSTERY?!” to prospective who-did-what viewers. That’s the major marketing thrust for Netflix’s new MYSTERY movie Fractured, in which Sam Worthington (Avatar, although you’d be forgiven for forgetting) plays out the beats of a whole bunch of movies (Bunny Lake Is Missing, Flightplan, etc.) after his wife and child vanish during a supposedly routine hospital procedure.

Given that the film is being directed by Brad Anderson (whose credits include both Session 9 and The Machinist) we’re willing to bet that not all is what it seems around here, especially since the alternative would involve believing that Dr. Stephen Tobolowsky was up to some nefarious deeds. (Not Sammy Jankis himself!) Fractured arrives on the streaming service on October 11; feel free to start asking yourself “WILL I REMEMBER TO WATCH THIS?!” over and over again in the mirror right now, though, if you like.