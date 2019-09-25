Back in June, Bryce Dallas Howard very subtly hinted that Jurassic Park alumni Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum would be returning to the series in some unconfirmed fashion. While Howard comes across as a very genuine, trustworthy person, we can’t really do much with “blink once for ‘yes,’ twice for ‘no’”-type commentary. Now, we have solid verification of the news that we’ve kind of known since June: At a recent screening of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow finally confirmed that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum would, in fact, be reprising their original roles in the upcoming sequel. And just to add a little flair to the announcement, which was prompted by an audience question regarding potential cameos from the original cast, Trevorrow brought out Dern as a surprise. He was also sure to note that the trio would be returning to significant roles, not just quick cameos.

Though Goldblum appeared briefly Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern has not reappeared in the franchise since Jurassic Park 3. Jurassic World 3 is slated for a June 11, 2021 release. If you’d prefer not to wait for your Jurassic fix, you can watch this Jurassic World short film, which Trevorrow made in secret.

