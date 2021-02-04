Salma Hayek is making an HBO Max show about talking breasts

Photo : Thomas Niedermueller ( Getty Images )

Today, in unconventional narrator news: Salma Hayek is making a show about a woman whose breasts begin trying to have a conversation with her . Per Deadline, the series—titled A Boob’s Life—will center on a 40-year-old woman who suddenly discovers that her breasts can talk to her. The series is based on an upcoming book by Leslie Lehr, and will be produced by Hayek under her new first-look deal with HBO Max.

And while there’s obviously something intentionally absurdist about contemplating the inner lives of mammary glands, Hayek and Lehr—who co-produces—have clearly put a lot of thought into what topics might be on their minds. “ We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” Hayek said in a statement about the series. “In A Boob’s Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgement women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.”

There’s no word yet on who’ll star as Leslie in the series, or—and this feels key—who’ll end up voicing her breasts. Do you go with two different actors? Do the different breasts have different personalities? T hese are the sorts of questions our minds get fixated on, once the topic of talking breasts have been introduced.

A Boob’s Life is currently in active development; Tell Me You Love Me’s Cynthia Mort will serve as showrunner and executive producer.