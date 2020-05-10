Salem Horror Fest is hosting a mother of a livestream for all you Mother's Day misfits

Graphic : Salem Horror Fest

Mother’s Day can be a lovely holiday full of warm feelings for the person who brought you into the world and has loved and supported you unconditionally ever since, or it can be one of those times when you feel like you’re outside freezing to death while everyone else enjoys a cozy evening in. Relationships with moms can be fraught for all sorts of reasons, and if you’re one who dreads the occasion—or if your mom is simply as much of a morbid weirdo as you are—do we have some counter-programming for you.



In honor of this mother of a holiday, all day today Salem Horror Fest is hosting a livestream of maternal horror it’s dubbing Mother’s Day Massacre going until 7PM ET tonight. Included in the virtual program are a three-hour block of horror shorts, live streams of Attack Of The 50-Foot Woman and The Wasp Woman, and a live panel discussion about the horror of motherhood with Dead Blondes And Bad Mothers author Sady Doyle, festival co-owner and manager Jessica Locke, Shock Waves and Nightmare University podcast host and USC film professor Rebekah McKendry Ph. D., and screenwriter, actor and producer Jennifer Trudrung.

Of the program, festival director K. Lynch says, “this Mother’s Day, many of us are unable to see them due to social distancing and travel restrictions ... To all the women, mothers and role models on the front lines of the virus response, we thank you! Horror has long been used as a way to help us process personal and cultural anxieties. We hope this program can bring people together in some small, sick, and twisted way.”

Information on each of the (free!) online events is l inked above, and you can find all the livestreams on Salem Horror Fest’s Facebook Live page.