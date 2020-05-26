Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Just as Uncut Gems makes its way to Netflix, filmmakers Benny and Josh Safdie and Elara Pictures (which the duo created with longtime collaborators Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein back in 2014) manage to nab a two-year first- look deal with HBO, per Variety. A24, which has already produced Euphoria for the prestigious network as well as Ramy for Hulu and Netflix’s John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch, will executive produce all projects that fall under the deal. HBO made the announcement today, though it did not specify which productions it’ll pursue first.

Should the deal yield anything, t his will be the Safdies’ first foray into television out side of a brief cameo on the Duplass brothers’ HBO comedy, Togetherness, in 2016 . Beyond the critically beloved Uncut Gems, the Safdie brothers also helmed Good Time and Daddy Longlegs. Whether you’re a fan of their style or not (some might not enjoy the feeling of heart-stopping anxiety while watching Adam Sandler senselessly gamble with his life for hours, which is kind of fair), you have to admit that t heir gritty, hands-on approach to storytelling should be an ideal fit for HBO. We’ll continue to follow the story as it develops.