Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Sadly, you cannot eat the 800-pound Gritty statue made of butter

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxGrittybutter statues
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Sadly, you cannot eat the 800-pound Gritty statue made of butter
Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton sculpted an 800-pound statue of sports icon Gritty that, we regret to say, you are not allowed to eat. This is despite a tweet from Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman that shows the hashtag-ready Butter Gritty appearing bug-eyed, delectable, and described as consisting not of matted mascot-hair but “pure, delicious PA butter.”

Advertisement

Why would anyone be be so mean as to tempt the world with a creamy Gritty whose tantalizing features are not meant to be spread on toast, added to a sandwich, or eaten in gloopy handfuls by gleeful local children?

Advertisement

An article in The Philadelphia Inquirer tells us that married artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton made Butter Gritty at the urging of Fetterman for last January’s Pennsylvania Farm Show. Our big buttery boy represented the Philadelphia Flyers, and was joined by other, lesser mascots like the Eagles’ Swoop and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam. Though the couple “spent about 10 days sculpting” Gritty, the shaggy freak was constructed of “waste butter” from plants—stuff,” according to Pelton, “that’s been extruded or cleaned out, or stuff that’s been damaged, or generally can’t be sold to the public.”

Rather than let us figure out for ourselves what Waste Butter Gritty tastes like, his materials were “donated to farms that have an anaerobic digester, which breaks down organic material and turns it into a fuel.” We suppose we should be happy that Butter Gritty was put to good use, but it’s difficult not to imagine that he, as a noted champion of the people, would have preferred his graven image to be digested inside of many bellies rather than used to power machines.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The turd in the caviar: 24 songs that almost derail great albums

Colin Quinn doesn’t believe you don’t like The Beatles

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox reunited at the Emmys (also Jason Bateman was there)

The best moments from the very unusual 2020 Emmy Awards