The world is watching in the trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s dramatic rendering of the Chicago Seven, the anti-war protestors whose sensational trial in the late ‘60s stirred up a frenzy both in and out of the courtroom. Sacha Baron Cohen stars as countercultural icon Abbie Hoffman, who helped organize a peaceful protest that turned violent when local police and the National Guard arrived onto the scene.

Aaron Sorkin’s legal drama follows Hoffman, Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), David Dellinger (John Carroll Lynch) and others as they face charges of conspiracy and inciting to riot. Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-stars as Richard Schultz, one of the lead prosecutors.

“When you came to Chicago, were you hoping to draw the police into a confrontation?” he asks Baron Cohen’s Hoffman in the below teaser . When pressed for an answer, Hoffman replies: “Won’t you give me a moment, friend? I’ve never been on trial for my thoughts before.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, and Mark Rylance round out the cast of the film, which follows 2017's Molly’s Game as Sorkin’s second directorial feature.

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 marches onto Netflix on October 16.