Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmBoratAMAReddit
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Photo: Amazon Studios

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel may not have bested its predecessor, but the character’s impact continues to resound. Not only is Borat palling around with YouTube influencers and redefining Kazakhstan’s tourism industry, he’s also making waves in Washington D.C. with the film’s footage of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani acting like a creep.

Advertisement

Now, the character’s taking a victory lap on Reddit, having conducted an AMA that got real filthy, real fast. “I have length 19.3 centimeters,” he wrote on the scrap of cardboard he used to announce the online gathering, a soft harbinger of what was to come.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve compiled a handful of Borat’s most deranged answers, the likes of which revolve around golden showers, necrophilia, incest, “round-earthers,” the state of U.S. politics, and Luenell, the sex worker the character married at the end of the original film.

Borat on family

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit

Borat on parenting

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit

Borat on Rudy Giuliani:

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit

Borat on Luenell

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement

Borat on Donald Trump

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement

Borat on Broadway musicals

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement

Borat on his phenis [sic]

Illustration for article titled Sacha Baron Cohen conducted an absolutely filthy Reddit AMA as Borat
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement

You can read the AMA in full here.

 Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Doom scrolling: The scariest horror stories on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok

Back in 2013, people really, really hated on the Dexter finale

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

David Cross is the subject of a new documentary podcast featuring Bob Odenkirk, Janeane Garofalo