Photo : Amazon Studios

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel may not have bested its predecessor, but the character’s impact continues to resound. Not only is Borat palling around with YouTube influencers and redefining Kazakhstan’s tourism industry, he’s also making waves in Washington D.C. with the film’s footage of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani acting like a creep.

Now, the character’s taking a victory lap on Reddit, having conducted an AMA that got real filthy, real fast. “I have length 19. 3 centimeters,” he wrote on the scrap of cardboard he used to announce the online gathering , a soft harbinger of what was to come.

Below, we’ve compiled a handful of Borat’s most deranged answers, the likes of which revolve around golden showers , necr ophilia, incest, “round-earthers,” the state of U.S. politics, and Luenell, the sex worker the character married at the end of the original film.

Borat on family

Screenshot : Reddit

Screenshot : Reddit

Borat on parenting

Screenshot : Reddit

Screenshot : Reddit

Borat on Rudy Giuliani:

Screenshot : Reddit

Screenshot : Reddit

Borat on Luenell

Screenshot : Reddit

Borat on Donald Trump

Screenshot : Reddit

Borat on Broadway musicals

Screenshot : Reddit

B orat on his phenis [sic]

Screenshot : Reddit

You can read the AMA in full here.



