If there’s one thing we can all agree on about our teenage selves, it’s that we were all very competent and helpful and a general pleasure to be around. In fact, if someone were to just show up out of nowhere and say, “hey, I’m you from the future and we need to work together to do something even though me just being here breaks every rule about time travel in the book,” there isn’t a teenager in the history of teenagers who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity. That’s just what teenagers are like: selfless, enthusiastic, and willing to learn about time travel from their elders.

That means everything should work out totally fine for Ryan Reynolds, who is going to star in a movie with that basic premise—guy goes back in time to get help from himself as a 13-year-old, ends up bumping into his now-deceased father who was the same age then that he is now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on the video game pastiche Free Guy (which has been bumped from July to December, and it was originally pitched under the title Our Name Is Adam. It doesn’t have a name anymore, Adam or otherwise, but the plan is start shooting by the end of the year (depending on, you know, pandemic factors).