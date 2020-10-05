Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Ryan Reynolds sparks a gaming revolution in the explosive Free Guy trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsFree GuyRyan ReynoldsJodie ComerTrailerShawn Levy
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Ryan Reynolds sparks a gaming revolution in the explosive iFree Guy/i trailer
Screenshot: 20th Century Studios

Ryan Reynolds is a NPC in a GTA-style open-world video game in Free Guy, a new action comedy from Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. A big-budget spectacle, the movie’s latest trailer emphasizes its blend of combustible action and feel-good themes, the latter of which circle around ideas of personal autonomy and the power of kindness. 

Advertisement

In it, Reynolds’ blank-faced bank teller stumbles upon the explosive truth of his chaotic world, then teams up with a gamer played by Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer to subvert its hyper-violent milieu. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi co-stars as the bro-tastic guru behind the game, who launches an all-out assault against Reynolds’ good guy.

Check out the trailer below:

Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stranger Things standout Joe Kerry round out the cast of the film, which is slated to hit theaters on December 11. But, you know, don’t hold your breath. 

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

For better or worse, Independence Day supersized the blockbuster spectacle

Saturday Night Live returns to a changed world looking very much the same

Hi, Daddy: Henry Cavill bewitches in first-look photos of The Witcher's second season

Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin try to make SNL's debate as ridiculous as the real thing