Ryan Reynolds is a NPC in a GTA-style open-world video game in Free Guy, a new action comedy from Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. A big-budget spectacle, the movie’s latest trailer emphasizes its blend of combustible action and feel-good themes, the latter of which circle around ideas of personal autonomy and the power of kindness.

In it, Reynolds’ blank-faced bank teller stumbles upon the explosive truth of his chaotic world, then teams up with a gamer played by Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer to subvert its hyper-violent milieu. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi co-stars as the bro-tastic guru behind the game, who launches an all-out assault against Reynolds’ good guy.

Check out the trailer below:

Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stranger Things standout Joe Kerry round out the cast of the film, which is slated to hit theaters on December 11. But, you know, don’t hold your breath.