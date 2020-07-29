Photo : Han Myung-Gu / Stringer ( Getty Images )

In a world known primarily for its bad endings, we’ll take a good one when it surfaces. Last week, Ryan Reynolds alerted his millions of fans to a Vancouver woman’s lost teddy bear, which contained within it a recording of her late mother’s voice saying she loves and is proud of her. It was lost while Mara Soriano was moving, and security footage showed the bag containing the bear was, in fact, stolen.

Now, Reynolds (and CBC) are here to report that the bear is again safe and sound in the arms of its owner, having been found in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park . “[T] hank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds wrote while retweeting a photo of Soriano with the bear . “ To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome.”

Soriano received an email regarding its whereabouts on Tuesday, per the CBC, and the bear was returned in perfect condition at a meeting at the CBC offices. All that was missing, apparently , was the little bear’s square-shaped glasses, which the culprit is presumably wearing at this very moment.

“I didn’t think she would come back, but she did, ” Soriano told the CBC, and our hearts all grew three sizes.



Reynolds previously promised whoever returned the bear a cool $5,000 and as much Aviation Gin as they can handle. So l et us all have a toast to good news, rare as it is.

