Ryan Murphy is kicking off his shiny new Netflix deal with a bit of a bang: Per Deadline, Murphy has consulted his impressively stuffed Rolodex of big-name friends to help him bring his film adaptation of the Tony-nominated stage musical, The Prom, to life.

According to Deadline, Meryl Streep will play celebrated Broadway actress Dee Dee Allen who must rehabilitate her career after a disastrous turn alongside co-star Barry Glickman (James Corden) in a play about Eleanor Roosevelt. Fellow Broadway stars Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells) join their efforts in finding a good enough human interest cause to cast a favorable light on the desperate stage veterans. They end up finding the perfect subject: a girl named Emma who is not allowed to take her girlfriend to prom. The film will also star Ariana Grande, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key as Streep’s love interest and Emma’s principal, Principal Hawkins. As of now, the role of Emma has not been cast.

Production is slated to begin in December and the film will have a brief theatrical release before hitting the streaming platform. Netflix seems to be betting on Broadway lately: It just closed a deal to bring the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick...Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, to our queues.

