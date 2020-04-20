Photo : SAEED ADYANI ( Netflix )

Netflix just released the new trailer for Hollywood, the next star-powered series from Ryan Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens) . It’s the latest product of a five-year development deal that Murphy signed with the streaming platform back in February 2018. This time, the creative team is taking its penchant for twist-laden drama all the way back to the Golden Age of La La Land in their latest limited series, Hollywood. Straight from Netflix’s official synopsis, “Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.”

Advertisement

And truly, this kind of storytelling falls directly within Murphy’s long solidified purview. Is it riddled with scandal? Absolutely. Sex? Plenty of it. An inexplicably cued musical number? Well, three Broadway mainstays - Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, and Ain’t Too Proud’s Tony-nominated star Jeremy Pope—and legend Queen Latifah are involved, so the odds of that happening are pretty great. (C’mon, have you seen The Politician?) Throw in some grandiose sets, a ton of adversity, and misbehaving rich folks and you’ve got yourself a Murphy Original. If nothing else, it should be plenty entertaining.

Hollywood taps into Murphy’s deep bench of favorite players while adding in some fresher faces. Alumni Criss, LuPone, Jim Parsons, David Corenswet, Joe Mantello, and Dylan McDermott are joined by Pope, Samara Weaving (SMILF), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman) Jake Picking (Blockers) and Holland Taylor. You can watch the posh trailer below and brace yourself for the show’s premiere, which is May 1.



Advertisement



