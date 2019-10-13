Ryan Murphy has invited Kerry Washington to his Netflix Prom

Ryan Murphy and Kerry Washington must be getting pretty serious, because Deadline is reporting that he’s just asked her to prom—sorry, we mean The Prom, Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of the musical of th e same name. We heard earlier this summer that Murphy had called in Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannels, Ariana Grande, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key to join his version of the story about Broadway veterans teaming up to help a high school girl from Indiana who was barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. Deadline doesn’t say who Washington will be playing, but Streep is playing Dee Dee Allen, Corden is playing Barry Glickman, Kidman is playing Angie Dickinson, and Rannels is playing Trent Oliver.

This is one of many high-profile projects that Murphy has in the works at the streaming service, including the recently released The Politician, the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, and his old Hollywood love letter called, uh, Hollywood.