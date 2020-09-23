Photo : Shannon Finney ( Getty Images )

There’s been a push in recent years for the Academy to add a category for stunts, and while that has yet to happen, it’s been nice to see stunt coordinators and performers finally gain more appreciation for their work. John Wick is one of many films (along with Fury Road, and whatever movie you’re thinking of, lest you get angry we didn’t name-drop it here) that helped raise the profile of stunt workers, in part because it was co-directed by a pair of coordinators and performers—Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, who have since established themselves as compelling action filmmakers. Leitch’s next project could potentially be his most compelling yet, as Deadline reports that he’s set to direct an upcoming drama about a stuntman, played by Ryan Gosling.



Universal secured the rights to the untitled project following a “heated” auction among studios. The screenplay will be written by Drew Pearce, whose writing credits include Iron Man 3, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (directed by Leitch) , and Hotel Artemis (his debut feature as director ). Since making his directorial debut alongside Stahelski on the first John Wick, Leitch has directed the (arguably undervalued) Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, but the duo have a long working history in the film industry—much of which dealt with stunt work, which gives Leitch a unique and highly valuable perspective for a story like this one. And it’s probably pretty safe to assume Ryan Gosling will be performing his own stunts for the film, which sounds most excellent.