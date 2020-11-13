Rupert Grint now the wizard-king of Instagram

Photo : Gary Gershoff/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Big news for Grintophiles everywhere today, as Guinness declares former Harry Potter star and retired Ron Rupert Grint the new record-holder for “fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram,” a social media milestone he achieved in a little more than 4 hours after joining the service today . (Fun fact: If Grint keeps up this pace, it’ll take him a mere 3.45 years to get up to 7.594 billion followers, roughly the entire population of the Earth!) Grint has currently made exactly two posts to Instagram, but we have to admit, he’s got the celebrity follower-vacuum pattern nailed down; one is a promotional trailer for his Apple series Servant, while the other is a shot of his baby daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, who’s looking much cuter/less artificial than that spooky baby from Servant.

Of course, the Grints still have a long way to go if they want to achieve the tippy-top heights of Instagram super-stardom; Dwayne Johnson currently has 203 million followers, while soccer player/horrible statue man Christiano Ronaldo holds the record at 240 million. Meanwhile, and just as a point of comparison, Grint’s old co-star Emma Watson has 58.7 million followers on her currently “dormant” account, while Dame Maggie Smith does not, as far as we can tell, appear to have one. (She does appear, in a way, on Grint’s account, giving him a kiss on the cheek in his profile pic.)

Grint currently co-stars in the second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, which is scheduled to return on January 15, 2021. Before that, he’s spent his post-Potter days working regularly, often in TV, as with his starring role in the Snatch TV series. His new Instagram success has unseated the previous record holder for fastest-to-a -million, Sir David Attenborough, so, you know: Suck it, Sir David.