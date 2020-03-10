RuPaul's DragCon L.A. is canceled, and we'll give you 3 guesses as to why

Photo : Chelsea Guglielmino ( Getty Images )

Welcome to 2020, where there is little else to do than watch joy slip through our fingers like costly grains of sand as multiple events succumb to the threat of coronavirus. The latest event to receive the ill-fated chop: RuPaul’s DragCon L. A. , the annual drag convention where fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race can connect with some of their favorite queens. The event, which was scheduled to take place during the first three days of May, announced the cancellation on Tuesday via a statement:

DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus. The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out everyday. Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, press and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020.

DragCon plans to return in 2021 and will be issuing refunds to those who have already purchased their tickets: “We will be working with Eventbrite to issue refunds for existing DragCon LA ticket holders over the next 7 days. You will receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite when the refund has been issued.” All eyes are currently on other large-scale events such as Coachella—which has already generated reports of postponement, but has not issued an official statement on the matter—and the Olympics as we await final determinations. We’ve already lost Peter Rabbit 2 (until August, at least). When will the carnage end?