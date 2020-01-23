RuPaul's Drag Race reveals the season 12 competing queens

In a punk-fueled runway display scored by RuPaul Charles’ “American,” RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed the 13 queens who will compete for the coveted Drag Superstar crown. Reigning queen Yvie Oddly hosted the brief showcase, which took place exclusively on Twitter. The long-coined “Ruveal” divulged little about participants themselves, but it did lean heavily on the idea of patriotism and challenging the pervasive idea of what America “looks” like, which could thematically guide the season. The diversity among the cast is especially notable after Charles was challenged about the lack of behind-camera inclusion upon winning the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program back in September.
Shortly after the stream, VH1 released in-depth vignettes on each of the hopeful contestants. Meet your new crop of Southern belles, anime devotees, a former Eagle Scout, and an L.A. performer who is likely 28 years old, but needs a moment to fact-check that. This class also includes Jackie Cox, the first competitor of Iranian descent in the show’s history.
Season 12 of RuPual’s Drag Race takes off Friday, February 28 at 8 PM EST on VH1.