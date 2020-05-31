Run The Jewels to release upcoming album for free

Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

A lot of things in the world are bad right now (some would say “most things”), and Run The Jewels’ El-P has decided to do what he can to make people feel a little better, announcing on Instagram that the duo’s next album will be available “for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music.” The album, Run The Jewels 4, will be released on June 5, and El-P notes that it will still be “for sale” for anyone who… chooses to pay for it, but he doesn’t offer much more information on how this is going to logistically work. He also doesn’t offer much information about what people can expect from Run The Jewels 4, simply saying that he and partner Killer Mike “don’t have shit left to say right now” that they don’t already say on the album, which contains all of their “joy, humor, friendship, and rage.” He teases that there are “bangers to help you lose yourself and smile” and “shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts.”

He also explains that making music is the only way he knows “how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow,” and since it’s “the only weapon” he’s trained in, he’s just going to stop talking until the album comes out—which, again, is happening on June 5, and you don’t have to pay for it if you’re a person who “wants some music.”

