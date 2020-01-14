Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Run-DMC to join Aerosmith for Grammys performance

Sam Barsanti
This year’s Grammy Awards will feature Aerosmith as the requisite old-ish rock band that will perform alongside newer and more relevant artists, giving old-ish viewers at home a chance to recognize something before Billie Eilish and Lizzo take the stage (“Why does that girl have green hair?” They’ll say. “Bring back Joe Perry!”). They won’t be alone, though: Aerosmith will be bringing along classic remix buddies Run-DMC.

This comes from Variety, which makes the bold step of theorizing that this means the two groups will be performing their joint version of “Walk This Way.” Variety also says that Run-DMC probably won’t be onstage for Aerosmith’s whole show, so that most likely means the band will be doing a big medley rather than just “Walk This Way.” The Grammys will be held on January 26, with Alicia Keys hosting once again.

