Rudy Giuliani Photo : Rey Del Rio ( Getty Images )

Even after a mob takeover of the United States Capitol by Donald Trump supporter extremists, Rudy Giuliani is still trying to subvert the will of the people. While members of Congress remained barricaded in their offices or in undisclosed locations underneath the Capitol, Donald Trump’s lawyer was calling senators and begging them to slow down the electoral vote certification. One of the senators Giuliani was hoping to get in on the scheme was the newly sworn-in Republican Senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville. But there was a problem. Giuliani didn’t call Tuberville. He accidentally left a voicemail for another senator, a senator who is remaining anonymous but took it upon themselves to send the audio of the call to The Dispatch.

Here’s what Giuliani had to say.

Senator Tuberville? Or I should say Coach Tuberville. This is Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer. I’m calling you because I want to discuss with you how they’re trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you. And I know they’re reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow—ideally until the end of tomorrow. I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it’s one thing to oppose us, it’s another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it. And he wants to try to get it down to only three states that we contest. But there are 10 states that we contest, not three. So if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote, particularly after what McConnell did today. It angered them, because they have written letters asking that you guys adjourn and send them back the questionable ones and they’ll fix them up. So, this phone number, I’m available on all night, and it would be an honor to talk to you. Thank you.

Not just because Giuliani got his numbers mixed up, Congress moved forward quickly Wednesday evening working toward certifying the electoral college votes and officially declaring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president.

What a time for Trump to be suspended from Twitter.

