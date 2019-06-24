Image: L to R: Andrew Dice Clay (Frederick M. Brown) and Roseanne Barr (Rachel Luna (Getty Images)

Actually, to insinuate that a stand-up tour jointly headlined by Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay is unwanted might be a little unfair. There is surely a notable portion of the country that genuinely wants to have two individuals who possess a shaky definition of “comedy” squawk “Whatever happened to freedom of speech?!” repeatedly until a distant American flag bursts into flames. For them, Barr and Clay’s upcoming Mr. And Mrs. America tour is just the development they’ve been waiting for. Clay announced the tour on his Instagram page with what appears to be an event poster.

After getting fired from her own series revival for tweeting racist insults against the Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, Barr received just the endorsement she deserved in Clay. “We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!” Clay said on Fox News. “America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have.” If you ignore that the intimidating vastness of language provides more than enough ways to avoid being a racist, homophobic, and/or misogynist asshat, then yeah, that actually makes a ton of sense.

Tickets will be unleashed unto the public next week.