Rose Byrne to feel the burn in '80s aerobics dramedy for Apple TV+

Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

According to Deadline, Apple is “nearing a series order” for a show set in the high-stakes world of aerobics called Physical for its Apple TV+ streaming service. The series takes place in the ‘80s and will star Rose Byrne as a woman who is unhappy with her life as a “quietly tortured housewife” until she discovers an opportunity to take over the world with aerobics. Well, “take over the world” might be overstating it, but Deadline says she uses aerobics as an “unconventional path to power,” so there’s definitely some “I’m in the empire business” energy involved here.

Annie Weisman, creator of Almost Family, will serve as the showrunner and writer, alongside Dirty John’s Alexandra Cunningham (who worked with Weisman on Desperate Housewives, which should serve as a good indicator of the tone of this). Also, the Deadline story doesn’t mention Olivia Newton-John, but she’s probably going to get some nice royalties from this, right? They have to use the song, even if it’s just in commercials.