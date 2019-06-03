Apple’s upcoming slate of original programming still doesn’t feel all that real, if only because we’ve yet to get extended looks at any of them. That changes today, as the company’s dropped a trailer for For All Mankind, a revisionist space drama from Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore. We first reported on the series back in 2017, when all we knew was that it explored a world in which the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union never ended.

And, well, we still don’t know much beyond that, though the trailer does a clever job of recreating the global fervor over the 1969 moon landing before revealing that, in this world, it was the Soviets who first planted their flag in the soil. Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Sarah Jones lead a cast that also includes Chris Bauer, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, and Jodi Balfour.

Moon fever is real, apparently, as For All Mankind follows Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man and this year’s Apollo 11, a thrilling documentary about the first manned moon landing.

For All Mankind was co-created by Fargo writers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi and will feature direction from Seth Gordon, who helmed that Baywatch reboot and a whole bunch of sitcoms. It will premiere whenever Apple unveils its Apple TV Plus later this year. Other shows slated to drop on Apple are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories reboot.