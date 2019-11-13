Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green enter the holiday rom-com arena with Netflix's Holiday Rush

The feel-good, popcorn-littered landscape of holiday romantic comedies is getting delightfully crowded as Netflix continues their quest to out-Yuletide The Hallmark Channel. Next up: Holiday Rush starring A Million Little Things’ Romany Malco and Star Trek: Discovery’s. The streaming giant released the trailer today, which you can check out above. Here’s the synopsis, straight from Netflix:

“Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams [Malco] has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson [Martin-Green] and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life.”

The overarching premise—a family having to adjust to a less cushy life while a working dad gets back on his feet—doesn’t exactly scream of high stakes. However, the film can rightfully boast of a solid comedic and dramatic cast between Malco, Martin-Green, Black-ish’s Deon Cole, and actual living legend, songstress Darlene Love as Aunt Jo. The story also appears to be leaning into a friends-to-lovers scenario, which everyone knows is the superior fan fiction trope, so there’s a fair amount of potential here. Holiday Rush begins streaming on Netflix November 28.