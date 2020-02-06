Rolling Stones announce what is probably still not their farewell tour

The apparently tireless Rolling Stones, now septuagenarians across the board, have just announced a slew of new tour dates for this summer. Pitchfork announces that the 15-stop two-month North American tour will kick off in San Diego on May 8, wrapping up in Atlanta on July 9. The dates appear to be an extension of the band’s No Filter tour, which kicked off in 2017 but had to postpone some dates last year as Mick Jagger underwent heart valve surgery.
In a video released on Twitter along with the announcements, the Stones try to explain why they remain on tour instead of just staying at home taking naps on their giant piles of money. “Every time we get together at rehearsal, we are like kids in a candy store,” says Keith, possibly Ron. “The audience, they give you so much energy; they’re so vibrant and alive,” adds Mick (we’re pretty sure), suggesting that the band is back on tour to suck the life force out of their fans. Seems to be working for them so far; 2019 setlists included almost 20 songs, including classics like “Street Fighting Man, “Sympathy For The Devil,” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Tickets go on sale on February 12 for what is probably not even your final time to see these guys, so enjoy:
Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter Tour
May 8—SDCCU Stadium—San Diego, California
May 12—BC Place—Vancouver, British Columbia
May 16—U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, Minnesota
May 20—Nissan Stadium—Nashville, Tennessee
May 24—Circuit of The Americas—Austin, Texas
May 29—Cotton Bowl Stadium—Dallas, Texas
June 6—New Era Field—Buffalo, New York
June 10—Ford Field—Detroit, Michigan
June 14—Cardinal Stadium—Louisville, Kentucky
June 19—FirstEnergy Stadium—Cleveland, Ohio
June 23—Heinz Field—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
June 27—The Dome At America’s Center—St. Louis, Missouri
July 1—Bank of America Stadium—Charlotte, North Carolina
July 5—Raymond James Stadium—Tampa, Florida
July 9—Mercedes-Benz Stadium—Atlanta, Georgia