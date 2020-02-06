Rolling Stones announce what is probably still not their farewell tour

Photo : Kevin Mazur ( Getty Images )

The apparently tireless Rolling Stones, now septuagenarians across the board, have just announced a slew of new tour dates for this summer. Pitchfork announces that the 15-stop two-month North American tour will kick off in San Diego on May 8, wrapping up in Atlanta on July 9. The dates appear to be an extension of the band’s No Filter tour, which kicked off in 2017 but had to postpone some dates last year as Mick Jagger underwent heart valve surgery.

In a video released on Twitter along with the announcements, the Stones try to explain why they remain on tour instead of just staying at home taking naps on their giant piles of money. “Every time we get together at rehearsal, we are like kids in a candy store,” says Keith, possibly Ron. “The audience, they give you so much energy; they’re so vibrant and alive,” adds Mick (we’re pretty sure), suggesting that the band is back on tour to suck the life force out of their fans. Seems to be working for them so far; 2019 setlists included almost 20 songs, including classics like “Street Fighting Man, “Sympathy For The Devil,” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Tickets go on sale on February 12 for what is probably not even your final time to see these guys, so enjoy:

Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter Tour

May 8—SDCCU Stadium—San Diego, California

May 12—BC Place—Vancouver, British Columbia

May 16—U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 20—Nissan Stadium—Nashville, Tennessee

May 24—Circuit of The Americas—Austin, Texas

May 29—Cotton Bowl Stadium—Dallas, Texas

June 6—New Era Field—Buffalo, New York

June 10—Ford Field—Detroit, Michigan

June 14—Cardinal Stadium—Louisville, Kentucky

June 19—FirstEnergy Stadium—Cleveland, Ohio

June 23—Heinz Field—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 27—The Dome At America’s Center—St. Louis, Missouri

July 1—Bank of America Stadium—Charlotte, North Carolina

July 5—Raymond James Stadium—Tampa, Florida

July 9—Mercedes-Benz Stadium—Atlanta, Georgia