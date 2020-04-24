Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Screenshot : YouTube

Among the various Star Wars TV projects Disney has floated over the last few years, few have had more potential than the (as-yet-untitled) one centered on Rogue One’s Cassian Andor. Played by Diego Luna in Gareth Edward’s 2016 trip to the darker, grittier side of the Star Wars universe, Andor is a moral question mark in a world often depicted as almost literally black and white, a heroic but ruthless killer willing to do pretty much anything for the cause of the Rebellion. Dipping into his backstory—because, as viewers of Rogue One will know, his frontstory doesn’t have a whole lot left to tell—is a very cool idea, especially when you can add in his relationship with re-programmed Imperial droid K-2SO, memorably voiced by Alan Tudyk in the 2016 film.

Now THR reports that developments on the series are still moving forward, despite the current shutdown—including news that Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will take over showrunner duties on the series. He’ll be replacing Stephen Schiff, recently of The Americans, in the role.



THR also notes two new staffing additions to the series , with Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough both signing on to co-star . O’Reilly will reprise her role as Rebellion general Mon Mothma, while Gough’s role is, as yet, unknown. They join a cast that includes Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller, for a series set 5 years before Rogue One, at the height of the Empire’s power. (At least, its non-Death-Star-based powers anyway .) There’s no word yet when the series will go into production, but it’ll land on Disney+ when its time finally comes around.