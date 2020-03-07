Rogue One's Diego Luna debunks prequel rumors, that he's in love with Jabba

Diego Luna, Jimmy Fallon Photo : Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

There are numerous reasons to be smitten with Diego Luna. For one thing—he’s Diego Luna. (Y Tu Mamá También? C’mon, son.) For another, as he rather adorably confessed on Friday’s Tonight Show, he’s the infamously loose-lipped member of the Rogue One cast of scalawags that producers of the underrated outlier Star Wars prequel refused to let out of their sight, lest—unlike the darkly heroic character he was playing—he prove all too willing to spill some closely guarded spoilers. Luna explained their well-founded suspicions to Jimmy Fallon, in that he is single, likes mezcal, likes to impress people at bars while he drinks mezcal, and generally leaves his top secret script lying all over the place. Fair enough.



Still, Luna appeared to have learned some lessons at the hand of Disney’s legal stormtroopers, as he would neither confirm nor deny essentially anything about the recently announced Rogue One prequel series coming to new streaming dreadnought Disney+ sometime in 2021. Sure, he did pooh-pooh Fallon’s question about the rumored title of the show being the unpromising-sounding White Snake, urging Fallon to get off the internet every once in a while. But then again, that’s just the sort of thing that a spoiler-happy actor would say if he were trying to keep himself out of trouble. And while he also was noncommittal about whether or not the corporate overlords at Disney have any plans to introduce his stalwart Rebel agent Cassian Andor to a lucratively adorable miniature version of a beloved Star Wars character à la The Mandalorian’s plushie-friendly Baby Yoda, Luna did joke about how cute it would be if Andor ran across a Baby Jabba at some point in his pre-Rogue One adventures. (Then again, maybe not.) That should be no surprise to anyone who, like Fallon, lives on the internet, as Luna’s offhand (if in triguingly repeated) remarks during Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s PR blitz concerning the theoretical tactile pleasures of poking the adult Jabba’s fleshy tummy have seen him flooded with huggable miniature Jabba gifts in the intervening years. Stop giving Diego Luna Jabbas, you guys. He doesn’t like Jabba like that.