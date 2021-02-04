Cinderella Image : Disney+

Disney+ sure is making some big moves for February in terms of widely beloved content that previously wasn’t easy to stream anywhere. Maybe it’s the lack of big theatrical releases to stream or maybe it’s the general popularity of the platform, but the platform is not only getting The Muppet Show on February 19, but a week earlier it’ll be getting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderalla, a.k.a. the one with Brandy and Whitney Houston, a.k.a. the one you probably were obsessed with as a kid.



The 1997 version of Cinderella, which was a huge success both when it first aired and when it was released on home video, has been regarded as a groundbreaking version of the story based largely on the diverse cast—which included, of course, Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother—as well as the slightly more proactive role that Cinderella herself takes in the story. It also features Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jatalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Cinderella will be available on Disney+ on February 12, with a press release noting that it will be added to the existing “Celebrate Black Stories” collection alongside Soul, Beyonce’s Black Is King, Hidden Figures, and Black Panther.

Here’s “Impossible,” which you’ve probably been waiting to hear this whole time: