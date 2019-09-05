Photo: Getty Images

We might live in a democracy, not a cheerocracy, but if it were up to Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, it’d be “cold in here” all day. In the newest Rodarte campaign shoot, Union and Dunst took centerstage in big, poofy dresses with coiffed coils and stunning smizes. This mini Bring It On reunion is the comeback Isis and Torrance needed after 19 years, and fans were quick to point it out.



Union and Dunst even took to Twitter themselves to take us back to 2000.

Host and critic Cherry Davis also set a nice scene of where these two might be in the Bring It On universe, if such a thing existed. Imagine, if you will, “helicopter mom’s with two teen girls in competing private schools with a cheerleader death match for Nationals.” If only.