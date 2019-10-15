Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's 2020 nominees include Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G., and more

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has announced the coming year’s crop of nominees, including late music icons Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G., as well as Depeche Mode, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Pat Benatar. NPR revealed the full list of potential 2020 inductees, which also includes Nine Inch Nails—a particularly interesting development given Trent Reznor’s previous comments about the band’s snubs in 2017 and 2018. Speaking with Stereogum last year, Reznor said he “honestly couldn’t give less of a shit” about being nominated. Later that year, the Nine Inch Nails frontman gave a speech honoring The Cure’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. “I remember distinctly saying to myself, among other things, how can I even take this awards ceremony seriously if they’ll open their doors to X, Y and Z and not acknowledge the Cure,” Reznor said. “Let’s just say I’ve never been as happy to eat my words as I was tonight.”



The 2020 inductees will officially be announced in January, with the ceremony taking place on May 2. Of the artists included in this year’s list, nine are first-time nominees. Check out the full list below:

